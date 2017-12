BRIEF-Arch Therapeutics Withdraws 510(K) With Plans To Resubmit After Further Discussions With FDA

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Arch Therapeutics Inc:

* ARCH THERAPEUTICS WITHDRAWS 510(K) WITH PLANS TO RESUBMIT AFTER FURTHER DISCUSSIONS WITH FDA

* ARCH THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍PLANS TO SUBMIT A NEW 510(K) AS SOON AS POSSIBLE FOLLOWING FURTHER DISCUSSION WITH FDA FOR AC5 TOPICAL GEL​

* ARCH THERAPEUTICS- WITHDREW APPLICATION AFTER GETTING FDA QUESTIONS FOR WHICH ADEQUATELY COMPREHENSIVE RESPONSE COULD NOT BE PROVIDED IN REVIEW PERIOD

* ARCH THERAPEUTICS - ‍FDA REQUESTED ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FOR AC5 TOPICAL GEL THAT WAS NOT FEASIBLE TO PROVIDE WITHIN MANDATED MDUFA DEADLINES ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: