BRIEF-Archos reports H1 EBITDA loss of 2.4 million euros

Aug 11 (Reuters) - ARCHOS SA:

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING LOSS EUR 3.3‍​ MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MARKET WAS PARTICULARLY DIFFICULT IN FRANCE AND GERMANY IN H1

* H1 EBITDA LOSS EUR ‍​2.4 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 1.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FACED WITH DIFFICULT H1, CO PUT IN PLACE ACTION PLAN TO BOOST SALES AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY

* H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍​4.6 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FACED WITH DIFFICULT H1, CO PUT IN PLACE SAVINGS PLAN OF ABOUT 10 PERCENT OF OPERATING COST Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)