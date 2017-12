BRIEF-Archrock Partners Lp's General Partner Enters Into Amendment To First Amended, Restated Agreement Of Limited Partnership Of APLP

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Archrock Partners Lp:

* ARCHROCK PARTNERS LP - ARCHROCK GENERAL PARTNER, L.P. ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 2 TO FIRST AMENDED, RESTATED AGREEMENT OF LIMITED PARTNERSHIP OF APLP

* ARCHROCK PARTNERS LP - AMENDMENT TO MAKE CERTAIN REVISIONS IN RESPONSE TO CHANGES TO INTERNAL REVENUE CODE ENACTED BY BIPARTISAN BUDGET ACT OF 2015

* ARCHROCK PARTNERS LP - AMENDMENT ALSO UPDATED PARTNERSHIP'S NAME, CHANGING PARTNERSHIP'S NAME FROM EXTERRAN PARTNERS, L.P. TO ARCHROCK PARTNERS, L.P