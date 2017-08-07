FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arclight Capital to enter into JV with BP West Coast Products
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 9:20 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Arclight Capital to enter into JV with BP West Coast Products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - ‍Arclight Capital Partners:

* Arclight Capital to enter into joint venture with BP West Coast Products LLC

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners- JV to be anchored initially by acquisition of 2 large-scale refined product terminals in Seattle, Washington & Portland

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners- TLP Management Services LLC, an Arclight affiliate, will operate terminals under a multi-year operating agreement​

* ‍Arclight Capital Partners- intends to grant Transmontaigne Partners LP a right of first offer to purchase Arclight’s interest in JV​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

