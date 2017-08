Aug 3 (Reuters) - ARCONA PROPERTY FUND NV:

* SAYS PAYS OUT INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.10 EUR/SHARE IN CASH; EX DIVIDEND DATE IS AUGUT 7, 2017

* THE FUND IN H1 AMOUNTED TO A PRELIMINARY RESULT OF EUR 2.2 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY INCOME BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES, ADJUSTED FOR ONE-OFF ITEMS, IS MORE THAN EUR 1.0 MILLION