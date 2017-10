Oct 23 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* Arconic Inc - new CEO Charles Blankenship will receive a base salary at an annual rate of $1.25 million - sec filing‍​

* Arconic - Blankenship to be paid sign-on cash bonus of $650,000, to be granted one-time stock option award with grant date fair value of $4 million Source text (bit.ly/2ivG0Z4) Further company coverage: