Feb 5 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ARCONIC CEO SAYS, WITH RESPECT TO PORTFOLIO REVIEW, CO WILL LOOK AT EVERYTHING THAT MAY INCLUDE POTENTIALLY EXITING CERTAIN BUSINESSES OR SELLING CERTAIN ASSETS - CONF CALL‍​

* ARCONIC CEO SAYS ENGINE RAMP IS AMONG THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES INDUSTRIALLY THAT THE AVIATION COMMUNITY HAS FACED - CONF CALL‍​