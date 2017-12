Nov 30 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ARCONIC SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE DELAWARE REINCORPORATION

* ARCONIC - SHAREHOLDERS HAVE APPROVED COMPANY‘S REINCORPORATION FROM PENNSYLVANIA TO DELAWARE

* ARCONIC - SHAREHOLDERS ALSO APPROVED ANNUAL ELECTION OF FULL ARCONIC BOARD FOLLOWING REINCORPORATION

* ARCONIC INC - CURRENTLY EXPECTS REINCORPORATION MERGER TO BE EFFECTIVE ON OR ABOUT DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)