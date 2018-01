BRIEF-Arconic To Freeze Pension Plans For U.S.-Based Salaried, Non-Bargained Hourly Employees

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Arconic Inc:

* ARCONIC TO FREEZE PENSION PLANS FOR U.S.-BASED SALARIED AND NON-BARGAINED HOURLY EMPLOYEES

* ARCONIC INC - IN Q1 OF 2018, CO EXPECTS TO RECORD LIABILITY DECREASE OF ABOUT $140 MILLION RELATED TO REDUCTION OF FUTURE BENEFITS

* ARCONIC INC - ‍FOR FY 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PENSION-RELATED EXPENSE TO BE LOWER BY APPROXIMATELY $50 MILLION PRE-TAX COMPARED TO 2017 FULL-YEAR EXPENSES​

* ARCONIC INC - ‍RETIREES ALREADY COLLECTING BENEFITS AND FORMER EMPLOYEES WITH VESTED BENEFITS UNDER PENSION PLANS WILL NOT BE IMPACTED BY THE CHANGE​

* ARCONIC INC - ‍PROVIDING ADDITIONAL TRANSITION CONTRIBUTION OF 3% OF ELIGIBLE COMPENSATION FOR REMAINING NINE MONTHS OF 2018 FOR AFFECTED EMPLOYEES​