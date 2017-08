Aug 9 (Reuters) - Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

* Arcos Dorados reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 revenue rose 16.2 percent to $798.7 million

* Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc qtrly systemwide comparable sales rose 20.1 percent year-over-year, or 13.6 percent excluding Venezuela​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: