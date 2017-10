Oct 30 (Reuters) - U.S. CPSC

* Arctic Cat recreational off-highway vehicles recalled by Textron specialized vehicles due to fire hazard

* Recall involves about 14,100 model year 2014 through 2017 wildcat trail and 2015 through 2017 wildcat sport models of Arctic Cat ROVs​

* ‍U.S. CPSC says firm received 444 reports of plastic panels melting, with five resulting in fires; no injuries have been reported as part of recall​