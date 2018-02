Feb 16 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd:

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS COMMENTS ON AMENDED 13D FILING

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - COMMENTED ON AMENDED 13D FILING BY JOSEPH E. PAYNE

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS - IN AMENDED FILING, PAYNE PROPOSED TO NOMINATE 4 DIRECTOR CANDIDATES AND REQUESTED TO CONVENE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

* ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS LTD - ARCTURUS BOARD HAS INITIATED A PROCESS TO MEET WITH PROPOSED NOMINEES BY PAYNE