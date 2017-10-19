BRIEF-Arcturus Therapeutics to collaborate with Johnson & Johnson

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson

* Arcturus Therapeutics announces strategic collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Innovation to discover and develop RNA medicines

* ‍arcturus Therapeutics says has entered into a research collaboration and worldwide license agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc​

* ‍arcturus Therapeutics Inc- agreement includes an option to expand into other infectious and respiratory diseases​

* ‍arcturus Therapeutics - deal was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson innovation center, in California​

* ‍arcturus Therapeutics - cos to work together to develop and commercialize nucleic acid-based drug products for treatment of Hepatitis B

* Arcturus Therapeutics - ‍under agreement, Arcturus will receive an upfront cash payment, research and development support, pre-clinical, development, sales milestone payments​