March 5 (Reuters) -

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC ‍​NOW SEES IPO OF UP TO 7.1 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK PRICED BETWEEN $13.00 AND $15.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* ARCUS BIOSCIENCES INC SAYS INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $55.0 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF AB928 AND AB122 Source text: (bit.ly/2oQRjdU)