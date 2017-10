BRIEF-Ardagh Group reports Q3 EPS eur 0.22​

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Ardagh Group Sa

* Ardagh group SA - Qtrly ‍earnings per share eur 0.22​

* Ardagh group SA - Qtrly ‍revenue decreased by 1% to eur 1.99 billion, but increased by 2% at constant currency​

* Ardagh group SA - Qtrly ‍adjusted earnings per share of eur 0.49​

* Ardagh group SA- ‍decline in qtrly revenue was driven by eur 60 million currency translation effects, partly offset by 1% organic growth​

* Q3 earnings per share view eur 0.48, revenue view eur 2.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: