March 9 (Reuters) - Ardagh Group SA:

* ARDAGH GROUP S.A. RESPONDS TO PATENT RULING

* ARDAGH GROUP - TRIAL JUDGE CONFIRMED JURY VERDICT AGAINST UNIT IN CONNECTION WITH PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN LLC

* ARDAGH GROUP SA - ‍WILL NOW APPEAL VERDICT RELATED TO PATENT INFRINGEMENT ALLEGATIONS BY GREEN MOUNTAIN​ TO FEDERAL APPEALS COURT