BRIEF-Ardelyx announces license agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co for Tenapanor in China
#Regulatory News
December 11, 2017 / 11:20 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ardelyx announces license agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Co for Tenapanor in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* Ardelyx announces license agreement with Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Industrial Development Company Limited for Tenapanor in China

* Ardelyx - under terms of agreement, Ardelyx will receive upfront payment of $12 million, is eligible to receive additional milestones of up to $113 million

* Ardelyx Inc - Fosun Pharma will have exclusive rights to market and sell Tenapanor in China

* Ardelyx - under terms of agreement, co will receive tiered royalty payments on net sales from Tenapanor ranging from mid-teens to 20 percent

* Ardelyx Inc - agreement also provides Fosun Pharma rights to commercialize Tenapanor for other indications for which it is approved in United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
