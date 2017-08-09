FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ardelyx Inc qtrly loss per share $0.54‍​
August 9, 2017 / 10:53 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Ardelyx Inc qtrly loss per share $0.54‍​

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ardelyx Inc:

* Ardelyx focuses resources on late-stage programs and reports second quarter 2017 operational results

* Ardelyx inc - ‍T3MPO-2 phase 3 trial results of Tenapanor for IBS-C on track for early Q4​

* Ardelyx inc - ‍RDX7675 onset-of-action data planned for Q4​

* Ardelyx inc - ‍strategic review resulted in reduction in workforce of 28 percent, resulting in a remaining team of 76 employees​

* Ardelyx inc qtrly loss per share $0.54‍​

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

