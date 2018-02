Feb 2 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group:

* BUSINESS UPDATE AND IMPACT OF US TAX REFORMS

* THEME PARK BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO REPORT BREAKEVEN EBITDA FOR FIRST HALF WITH POSITIVE EBITDA CONTRIBUTION EXPECTED FOR FY

* EXPECTS TO BOOK TAX CREDIT IN INCOME STATEMENT FOR H1 FY18 IN RANGE OF US$10 MLN TO US$13 MLN, DUE TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* EXPECTS TO BOOK FURTHER NON-CASH, PRE-TAX VALUATION IMPAIRMENT CHARGE IN RANGE OF A$15 MILLION TO A$25 MILLION FOR FIRST HALF OF FY18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: