Feb 26 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group:

* HY ‍NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $15.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS $49.4 MILLION

* INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF 2.0 CENTS PER STAPLED SECURITY

* ‍H1 REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $265.6 MILLION, DOWN 16.3%​

* "EXPECTS TO TRADE PROFITABLY IN SECOND HALF, GENERATING BOTH A POSITIVE EBITDA AND NET PROFIT AFTER TAX"