a day ago
August 14, 2017 / 6:08 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Ardent Leisure responds to Ariadne's resolutions

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group:

* Recommends securityholders vote against all of the Ariadne resolutions

* Does not believe that Ariadne's nominees will work co-operatively and alongside current board and senior management to oversee execution of co's strategic plan

* At least two of the current ardent australian non-executive directors retiring no later than the 2018 agm

* Board cohesion is essential to enable ardent's management team to deliver earnings and security price growth

* Ardent board has reservations regarding Ariadne's agenda and that the presence of its nominees on the board may bring undue influence

* Appoints of Randy Garfield as independent non-executive director

* Board’s view is that the letters sent by Ariadne (the Ariadne communications) contain statements that are "misleading"

* Post dreamworld incident in 2016, board & management enacted a recovery plan which is expected to take up to two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

