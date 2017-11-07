BRIEF-Ardent Leisure says ‍Simon Kelly resigns as Group CEO and managing director

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ardent Leisure Group:

* Resignation of group CEO and business update

* Resignation of ‍Simon Kelly as group’s chief executive officer and managing director.​

* ‍Ardent is trading broadly in line with expectations for FY18 core EBITDA​

* ‍Geoff Richardson, group’s CFO will assume role of interim chief executive officer immediately

* ‍Depreciation charges for FY18 are expected to be about A$10 million higher than prior corresponding period