Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp:

* ARDMORE SHIPPING CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY PUBLIC OFFERING BY GA HOLDINGS LLC AND ARDMORE‘S CONCURRENT REPURCHASE OF COMMON STOCK

* ARDMORE SHIPPING CORP - ‍GA HOLDINGS HAS PRICED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 5.6 MILLION SHARES OF CO'S COMMON STOCK AT $8.10 PER SHARE​