FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Q2 loss per share $0.06
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 2, 2017 / 1:13 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Ardmore Shipping Q2 loss per share $0.06

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Ardmore Shipping Corp

* Ardmore Shipping Corporation announces financial results for the three and six months ended june 30, 2017

* Quarterly loss per share $0.06

* Quarterly revenue $49.9 million versus $39.7 million

* Ardmore Shipping Corp - expects approximately 45 scheduled drydock days in q3 of 2017

* Ardmore Shipping Corp qtrly revenue was $49.9 million, an increase of $10.2 million from year-ago period

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.07, revenue view $31.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.