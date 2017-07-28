FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
13 days ago
BRIEF-Arena reit no 1 announced FY18 distribution guidance of 12.8 cents per security
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 13 days ago

BRIEF-Arena reit no 1 announced FY18 distribution guidance of 12.8 cents per security

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Arena Reit No 1

* Announced fy18 distribution guidance of 12.8 cents per security 2

* Announces acquisition of a portfolio of nine early learning centre (elc) properties under development for a total cost of $65 million

* Forecast fy18 distribution yield is 6.3%.

* Total cost includes property purchase price and project costs of $63.3 million plus stamp duty and associated transaction costs

* Acquisition will be partially funded via a fully underwritten institutional placement of $55 million

* Acquisition improves quality of arena's portfolio, is accretive to earnings

* acquisition is conditional upon completion of equity raising.

* institutional placement will be conducted at an issue price of $2.03 per security

* fy distributable income (earnings) per security (eps) of 12.3 cents

* fy net operating profit of $28.7 million, up 12 percent

* fy distribution per security (dps) of 12.0 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.