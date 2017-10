Sept 29 (Reuters) - Arendals Fossekompani ASA -

* Arendals Fossekompani - Co and funds advised by Triton have signed share purchase agreement for purchase and sale of all of AFK’s shares in Glamox As

* Pursuant to share purchase agreement, buyer shall buy 49,598,116 shares in Glamox As

* Arendals Fossekompani ASA says purchase price for shares shall be NOK 2.7 billion plus interest until closing date