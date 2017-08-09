FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate entered into an amendment to its $180 mln Master Repurchase Agreement on Aug 4​
August 9, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ares Commercial Real Estate entered into an amendment to its $180 mln Master Repurchase Agreement on Aug 4​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp

* Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp - ‍on August 4, unit entered into an amendment to its $180.0 million Master Repurchase Agreement - SEC filing​

* Ares commercial real estate corp - ‍purpose of amendment to metlife Facility was to decrease interest rate on advances under MetLife Facility​

* Ares Commercial Real Estate- ‍purpose of amendment to MetLife Facility was also to extend initial maturity date of MetLife Facility to August 12, 2020​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vFTxly) Further company coverage:

