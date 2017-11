Nov 28 (Reuters) - Ares Management LP:

* ARES MANAGEMENT’S ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDS DIVEST OPERATING COAL PORTFOLIO

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP - ‍TERMS OF SALE WERE NOT DISCLOSED​

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP - ‍ARES EIF TO SELL A 1.2 GIGAWATT PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF FOUR POWER PROJECTS TO STARWOOD ENERGY GROUP​

* ARES MANAGEMENT - ALSO TO DISPOSE OF NEARLY ALL REMAINING ASSETS FROM PORTFOLIO CONSISTING OF 13 COAL- & GAS-FIRED ASSETS