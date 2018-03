March 5 (Reuters) - Ares Management LP:

* ARES MANAGEMENT L.P. ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF OFFERING OF COMMON SHARES

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP - ‍IS OFFERING FOR SALE TO PUBLIC APPROXIMATELY 5 MILLION COMMON SHARES​

* ARES MANAGEMENT LP - ‍IN ADDITION, A STRATEGIC INVESTOR OF ARES IS OFFERING FOR SALE TO PUBLIC ABOUT 10 MILLION COMMON SHARES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: