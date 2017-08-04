FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
BRIEF-Ares Management reports Q2 2017 earnings
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 4, 2017 / 10:47 AM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Ares Management reports Q2 2017 earnings

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ares Management Lp

* Ares Management LP - ‍Q2-17 GAAP basic earnings per common unit of $0.54 and diluted earnings per common unit of $0.53​

* Ares Management LP qtrly ‍economic net income of $158.1 million and after-tax economic net income of $0.69 per unit​

* Ares Management LP qtrly ‍after-tax distributable earnings of $0.33 per common unit​

* Ares Management LP - ‍assets under management of $104.0 billion at quarter end​

* Ares Management LP qtrly ‍total revenues $533.9 million versus $369.5 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.