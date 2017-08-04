FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ares Management reports Q2 2017 earnings
August 4, 2017 / 10:47 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Ares Management reports Q2 2017 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ares Management Lp

* Ares Management LP - ‍Q2-17 GAAP basic earnings per common unit of $0.54 and diluted earnings per common unit of $0.53​

* Ares Management LP qtrly ‍economic net income of $158.1 million and after-tax economic net income of $0.69 per unit​

* Ares Management LP qtrly ‍after-tax distributable earnings of $0.33 per common unit​

* Ares Management LP - ‍assets under management of $104.0 billion at quarter end​

* Ares Management LP qtrly ‍total revenues $533.9 million versus $369.5 million ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

