Jan 24 (Reuters) - Arfin India Ltd:

* DEC QUARTER NET PROFIT 70.1 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 32.6 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER TOTAL REVENUE 1.19 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 995.1 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS APPROVED RAISING FUNDS VIA FURTHER ISSUE OF SHARES OR CONVERTIBLE SECURITIES FOR AMOUNT NOT EXCEEDING 1.50 BILLION RUPEES