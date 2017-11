BUENOS AIRES, Nov 16 (Reuters) - ** Argentina food processor Molino Canuelas says in filing with Buenos Aires bourse it has decided to delay IPO “due to the recent market volatility in Argentina”

** Company filed prospectus on Nov. 8 to issue up to 29.25 million shares for between $4.67-$5.67 on Buenos latAires bourse

** Since Nov. 8 Argentina’s Merval stock index fell as much as 10.3 pct to seven-week low on Wednesday before a modest rebound (Reporting by Luc Cohen)