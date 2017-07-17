FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 days ago
BRIEF-Argentine fruit producer San Miguel buys Peru's Agricola Hoja Redonda
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 17, 2017 / 4:26 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Argentine fruit producer San Miguel buys Peru's Agricola Hoja Redonda

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, July 17 (Reuters) - Argentine fruit producer S.A. San Miguel A.G.I.C.I. y F. has acquired Peruvian fruit producer Agricola Hoja Redonda SA for $64 million, San Miguel said in a letter to the Buenos Aires stock exchange on Monday.

* Deal will close between August 10 and August 20

* Agricola Hoja Redonda is Peru's largest producer of mandarins and also produces avocados and grapes

* San Miguel says a presence in Peru will help boost its access to clients in the U.S. West Coast and in growing Asian markets

* San Miguel said it used a portion of the funds received in a recent capital increase to finance the acquisition (Reporting by Luc Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.