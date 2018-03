BRIEF-Argenx FY Total Operating Income Rises To 41.3 Million Euros

March 1 (Reuters) - Argenx Nv:

* FY REVENUE EUR 36.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL OPERATING INCOME EUR 41.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS EUR ‍​28.1 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 21.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND CURRENT FINANCIAL ASSETS EUR 359.8 MILLION AT DEC. 31

* IN 2018 PLANS TO REPORT FULL DATA FROM PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL FOR ARGX-113 IN GENERALIZED MG

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 22.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 21.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN 2018 PLANS TO REPORT TOPLINE DATA OF PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL FOR ARGX-113 IN ITP

* IN H2 PLANS TO REPORT INTERIM DATA OF PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL FOR ARGX-113 IN PEMPHIGUS VULGARIS

* BEFORE END-2018 PLANS TO PROGRESS ARGX-113 INTO PHASE 3 CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN GENERALIZED MG

* IN Q2 PLANS TO REPORT FULL DATA OF PHASE 1 HEALTHY VOLUNTEER TRIAL WITH SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF ARGX-113

* IN H2 PLANS TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL IN AML

* BY END-YEAR PLANS TO REPORT FULL DATA OF AML PHASE 1/2 AND CTCL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS OF ARGX-110

* BEFORE END-2018 PLANS TO LAUNCH PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL FOR ARGX-110 IN AML

* BEFORE END-2018 PLANS TO REPORT FULL DATA OF PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL FOR ARGX-113 IN ITP Source text: bit.ly/2t8eDce Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)