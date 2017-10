Oct 30 (Reuters) - ARGENX NV:

* ‍ARGENX LAUNCHES PHASE I TRIAL WITH SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF ARGX-113​

* ‍PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL WILL ENROLL UP TO 32 HEALTHY VOLUNTEERS​

* ‍TOPLINE DATA FOR MYASTHENIA GRAVIS AND IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA EXPECTED IN Q1 AND SECOND HALF OF 2018

* ‍INTERIM RESULTS FROM PEMPHIGUS VULGARIS TRIAL EXPECTED DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018 ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)