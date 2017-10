Sept 20 (Reuters) - ARGENX NV:

* REG-ARGENX REACHES 50% ENROLLMENT IN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ARGX-113 IN IMMUNE THROMBOCYTOPENIA

* ARGX-113 IS ALSO BEING STUDIED IN A PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT STUDY FOR TREATMENT OF MYASTHENIA GRAVIS (MG)