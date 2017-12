BRIEF-Argenx Reports Positive Topline Results From Phase 2 Trial Of ARGX-113

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Argenx Nv:

* REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 PROOF-OF-CONCEPT TRIAL OF ARGX-113

* FAVORABLE TOLERABILITY PROFILE CONSISTENT WITH PHASE 1 DATA

* ARGX-113 TREATMENT RESULTED IN A STRONG CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT OVER PLACEBO DURING ENTIRE DURATION OF STUDY

* 75% OF ARGX-113 TREATED PATIENTS HAD SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN 6 WEEKS VERSUS 25% OF PATIENTS ON PLACEBO

* TOPLINE DATA FOR ITP TRIAL EXPECTED IN H2 2018

* INTERIM DATA FROM PV TRIAL EXPECTED IN H2 2018

* ARGX-113 (EFGARTIGIMOD) IS USED IN GENERALIZED MYASTHENIA GRAVIS