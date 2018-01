BRIEF-Argo Group Provides Preliminary Pre-Tax Catastrophe Loss Estimate For Q4 Of $34 MLN - $38 MLN

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Argo Group International Holdings Ltd :

* ARGO GROUP PROVIDES PRELIMINARY ESTIMATE FOR NATURAL CATASTROPHE LOSSES DURING 2017 FOURTH QUARTER

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - PRELIMINARY PRE-TAX CATASTROPHE LOSS ESTIMATE FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 OF $34 MILLION -$38 MILLION

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS - ‍CATASTROPHE LOSSES ARE PRIMARILY RELATED TO WILDFIRES IN CALIFORNIA

* ARGO GROUP INTERNATIONAL-CATASTROPHE LOSSES ALSO RELATED TO CERTAIN EXCESS OF LOSS CONTRACTS IMPACTED BY VARIOUS 2017 CATASTROPHE, WEATHER RELATED EVENTS​