BRIEF-Argonaut Gold Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.03

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Argonaut Gold Inc:

* ARGONAUT GOLD ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* QTRLY ‍REVENUE $39.5 MILLION VERSUS $35.3 MILLION​

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BASIC ‍$0.04​

* QTRLY GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES PRODUCED 34,987 OUNCES VERSUS 34,384 OUNCES

* ‍IN 2018, COMPANY PLANS TO PRODUCE BETWEEN 165,000 AND 180,000 GEOS​

* ‍CASH COST PER OUNCE OF GOLD SOLD IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $700 AND $800​

* ‍ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST IN 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $850 AND $950 PER GOLD OUNCE SOLD​

* ‍PLANS TO INVEST A TOTAL OF BETWEEN $50 MILLION AND $55 MILLION ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND EXPLORATION INITIATIVES IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: