14 days ago
BRIEF-Argos reports immunogenicity results of AGS-004 in HIV program
July 26, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Argos reports immunogenicity results of AGS-004 in HIV program

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Argos Therapeutics Inc:

* Argos reports immunogenicity results of ags-004 in HIV program

* Argos therapeutics- data from study of ags-004 dendritic cell therapy in patients treated during acute HIV infection; study achieved primary endpoint​

* Argos therapeutics inc- ‍ags-004 was found to be well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported in study​

* Argos therapeutics- study ‍results provide support for ongoing HIV eradication study in which ags-004 is being administered in combination with vorinostat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

