Feb 28 (Reuters) - Argosy Property Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES Q3 CASH DIVIDEND OF 1.550 NZ CENTS PER SHARE

* ‍DIVIDEND OF 6.20 NZ CENTS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE PAID FOR YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2018​

* CO HAS SUSPENDED ITS DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN