2 months ago
BRIEF-ARI Network Services to be acquired by True Wind Capital
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
June 21, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-ARI Network Services to be acquired by True Wind Capital

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Ari Network Services Inc

* Ari network services inc - ‍ari shareholders will receive $7.10 in cash for each share of ari common stock they own​

* Ari network services inc - ‍all-cash transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $140 million​

* Ari network services enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by true wind capital

* Ari network services inc says all-cash transaction has been unanimously approved by ari's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

