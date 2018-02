Feb 15 (Reuters) - ARION BANKI HF:

* HAS AGREED TO A BUYBACK OF 9.5 PCT OF ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL IN ARION BANK FROM KAUPSKIL EHF, A SUBSIDIARY OF KAUPTHING EHF .​

* ‍TOTAL PURCHASING PRICE IS ISK 17.1 BILLION ($171 million)​ Further company coverage: ($1 = 100.1000 Icelandic Crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)