June 30 (Reuters) - ARISE AB

* ARISE ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION AND SUBSEQUENT SALE OF THE 115 MW SVARTNÄS WIND FARM TO A FUND MANAGED BY BLACKROCK

* ‍EXPECTS THAT SALE WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF UP TO 97 MSEK OVER YEARS 2017 - 2019​

* TOTAL PROJECT COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO APPROX. 130 MEUR WHICH WILL BE FULLY FUNDED BY BLACKROCK