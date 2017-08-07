FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Arista Networks says International Trade Commission issued notice in connection with investigation no. 337-Ta-944
August 7, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Arista Networks says International Trade Commission issued notice in connection with investigation no. 337-Ta-944

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc

* Arista Networks says on Aug 4, International Trade Commission issued notice in connection with investigation no. 337-Ta-944 - SEC filing

* Arista Networks Inc - For three of patents ('164, '597 and '296), Cisco's accusations were either dropped or rejected by ITC

* Arista Networks - ITC notice stated that it would be the reviewing administrative law judge's enforcement initial determination in its entirety

* Arista Networks Inc - On July 3, 2017, parties filed petitions for review of certain findings in enforcement initial determination

* Arista Networks - ITC notice instructs ALJ to issue an initial determination by September 4, 2017 setting a new target date for the final determination

* Arista Networks Inc - Administrative law judge's initial determination finding that Arista's redesigned products do not infringe '537 patent

* Arista Networks Inc - U.S. Customs and border protection has found in 2 separate proceedings that Arista's redesigned products do not infringe patent

* Arista Networks-Commission's notice remands investigation to ALJ, instructs ALJ to conduct additional proceedings he deems necessary, issue a remand EID Source text: [bit.ly/2wlTxot] Further company coverage:

