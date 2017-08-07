FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arista Networks says International Trade Commission issued notice in connection with investigation no. 337-Ta-944
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
India's 'sexpert' gets a documentary
EDITOR'S PICKS
India's 'sexpert' gets a documentary
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 7, 2017 / 11:38 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Arista Networks says International Trade Commission issued notice in connection with investigation no. 337-Ta-944

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Arista Networks Inc

* Arista Networks says on Aug 4, International Trade Commission issued notice in connection with investigation no. 337-Ta-944 - SEC filing

* Arista Networks Inc - For three of patents (‘164, ‘597 and ‘296), Cisco’s accusations were either dropped or rejected by ITC

* Arista Networks - ITC notice stated that it would be the reviewing administrative law judge’s enforcement initial determination in its entirety

* Arista Networks Inc - On July 3, 2017, parties filed petitions for review of certain findings in enforcement initial determination

* Arista Networks - ITC notice instructs ALJ to issue an initial determination by September 4, 2017 setting a new target date for the final determination

* Arista Networks Inc - Administrative law judge’s initial determination finding that Arista’s redesigned products do not infringe ‘537 patent

* Arista Networks Inc - U.S. Customs and border protection has found in 2 separate proceedings that Arista’s redesigned products do not infringe patent

* Arista Networks-Commission's notice remands investigation to ALJ, instructs ALJ to conduct additional proceedings he deems necessary, issue a remand EID Source text: [bit.ly/2wlTxot] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.