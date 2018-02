Feb 21 (Reuters) - Arix Bioscience Plc:

* ARIX BIOSCIENCE AND IPSEN SIGN A STRATEGIC AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE INNOVATIVE THERAPIES

* IPSEN WILL CONTRIBUTE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL EXPERTISE TO PARTNERSHIP

* ARIX WILL PROVIDE IPSEN WITH ACCESS TO ITS UNIQUE NETWORK OF PROFESSIONAL AND SCIENTIFIC ADVISORS