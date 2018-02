Feb 9 (Reuters) - Arjo Ab (Publ):

* ARJO ESTABLISHES SEK 2.5 BILLION COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAMME

* ‍IS CONDUCTING A FIRST ISSUE OF ALMOST SEK 1.5 BILLION​

* ‍PURPOSE OF PROGRAMME IS TO DIVERSIFY GROUP‘S SOURCES OF FINANCING.​

* ‍MAXIMUM TERM OF ISSUE OF COMMERCIAL PAPER WILL BE 12 MONTHS.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)