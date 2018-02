Feb 12 (Reuters) - Ark Restaurants Corp:

* ARK RESTAURANTS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q1 REVENUE $39.35 MILLION VERSUS $38.42 MILLION

* Q1 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 2.2 PERCENT